Hanfu lovers enjoyed traditional Chinese cultural activities in SW China

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows Hanfu (Chinese traditional costume) lovers perform traditional Chinese dances at Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)

Photo taken on June 9, 2019, shows Hanfu (Chinese traditional costume) lovers parading across Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)

Hanfu lovers look at scented sachets and traditional books at the Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)

Visitors play pitch-pot in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)