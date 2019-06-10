Hanfu lovers enjoyed traditional Chinese cultural activities in SW China

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/10 16:08:07

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows Hanfu (Chinese traditional costume) lovers perform traditional Chinese dances at Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2019, shows Hanfu (Chinese traditional costume) lovers parading across Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)


 

Hanfu lovers look at scented sachets and traditional books at the Wide and Narrow Alleys in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)


 

Visitors play pitch-pot in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo: VCG)


 

