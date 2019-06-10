Israel's navy seizes cargo ship from Turkey on ablaze

RELATED ARTICLES: Israeli missile strike targets Syrian air base

The Israeli military said on Monday that naval forces took over an off-coast cargo ship from Turkey that had been set ablaze.The military said in a statement that a report was received overnight between Saturday and Sunday about an anchored ship off the northern city of Haifa which was set on fire.Early on Sunday morning, in coordination with the captain of the ship, navy forces along with Israeli police boarded and searched the ship.A hidden passenger was arrested and taken for questioning at the police. "During the searches, a hidden passenger was spotted, neutralized and subsequently transferred to Israeli Police," said the commander of the Israeli flotilla that boarded the ship, Zohar Cohen."The Navy will continue protecting Israel's central trade routes and maritime borders," he added.Israeli media reported that the vessel was sailing from Turkey to an Israeli port, under a Panamanian flag.