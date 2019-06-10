China Southern adds frequency of China-Russia direct flights

China Southern Airlines (China Southern) has added more flights from Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, to Russian cities, according to the airline Monday.
To better serve the demand during the peak travel season, China Southern has resumed the Urumqi-Saint Petersburg direct route on June 8 with four round-trip flights each week, China Southern said.
Besides, it will also increase the frequency of its Urumqi-Moscow direct air route with four round-trip flights.
The Urumqi-Saint Petersburg and Urumqi-Moscow direct air route services will take off each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Headquartered in Guangzhou, China Southern has a fleet of 840 aircraft, the largest in Asia and third worldwide. In 2018, it served 139 million air passengers.
This flight season, the airline provides more than 160 international routes to more than 70 destinations worldwide.