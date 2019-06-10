Looks like tennis but it's about swatting mosquitoes

Recreational dancers in Jilin, Northeast China's Jilin Province buy electric bug swatters and choreograph a new dance to fight away mosquitoes in summer. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

Recreational dancers in a community in Northeast China choreographed a new dance that looks a lot like they're playing tennis.Video clips on Chinese social media such as Sina Weibo show a group of about 50 of young and old dancers not far from a public square in Jilin, Northeast China's Jilin Province rhythmically swatting not at a ball but swarms of mosquitoes.Yu Chunhong, the group leader and choreographer, told Pear Video that they do their exercise dance near riverbank where few people live.They made the choice out of concern that their music would bother neighboring residents if they danced at a square in the city center, a local blogger reported on Saturday."There are too many mosquitoes near the riverbank, and every summer we have to wear long-sleeves and pants no matter how hot the weather is," Yu said.The group developed a new tactic this summer, buying bug swatters and choreographing a dance that involves swatting the bugs away."I can now wear my favorite T-shirt and tennis skirts rather than wrapped up in layers of clothes," Yu told the blogger with excitement.The group bought matching T-shirts to replace the jackets the mosquitoes required them to wear."Please dance in my residential community; I don't care about the loud music," said a Weibo user hoping the bug-swatting dancers will rid his community of mosquitoes.Other Net users thanked the group for being considerate and said their new dance was a smart idea.Global Times