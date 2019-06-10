Mother reunited with kidnapped child who wasn't hers, truth revealed 20 years later

A caretaker feeds a boy, a victim of child trafficking, in a welfare center in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

A mother in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seeking millions of yuan in compensation from authorities in Central China's Henan Province after discovering that the kidnapped baby who was returned to her in 1995 was not her son.Zhu Xiaojuan's son was kidnapped by the family nanny in 1993. Three years later she was told her boy was likely among a group of children rescued by the public security bureau in Central China's Henan Province after they busted a gang of child traffickers.Zhu, now 55, was soon reunited with a toddler after the Henan High People's Court confirmed their biological match, Cover News reported on Sunday.But the happy ending turned out to be a mistake.In 2018, Zhu's former nanny admitted to police that she had raised Zhu's son, who was surnamed Liu.The kidnapping case was reopened and new DNA tests showed the now young man the nanny had raised was Zhu's biological son.Zhu is demanding almost 3 million yuan (434,000 dollars) compensation from the Henan High People's Court.The Henan High People's Court has admitted the DNA test in 1995 was botched but isn't willing to provide the compensation Zhu is demanding. A date for their hearing has yet to be set.Cover News