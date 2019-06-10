Soft tofu shatters windshield of car

White tofu falls from a high rise and shatters the windshield of a car in Jiamusi, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Screenshot of video by the Beijing News.

A woman in Northeast China says her car windshield was broken by a piece of soft tofu that was thrown down from a residential high-rise building.A video posted by the Beijing News shows something white smeared over the broken windshield of a car in Jiamusi, Heilongjiang Province."It's tofu, soft tofu," the car's owner surnamed Zhang said. "It must have been thrown down from some window of the building," Zhang said, pointing at the building that appears to have at least 20 floors. The police are investigating.An employee of the residential property management company also put up a notice warning the residents not to throw things from high rise."The uncivilized behavior causes lots of safety risks… people who throw things from high rise could face legal punishment…" the notice said.It was not the first time that Zhang's car got hit by falling objects. "A bag of soy milk fell down and hit my car in January," said Zhang.The Beijing News