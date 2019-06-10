Students show off their skills at Chinese speech contest in Ottawa

A Chinese speech contest for primary and secondary schools students was held in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday.The competition, dubbed The Roots of the Distance, attracted more than 60 students to participate, who were divided into four groups based on age.An audience of more than 200 people came to watch and give their support.Crowded into the chamber room of Ottawa Centrepoint Library with their Chinese teachers and parents standing by to take photos, the children gave three-minute presentations in Chinese on topics ranging from their love for their parents to their interests and hobbies.The contest is designed to provide students with an opportunity to demonstrate their Chinese language ability, to encourage more Canadian students to learn Chinese and to promote mutual understanding and communication among various schools, provinces and cultures, according to the Chinese Teachers Association of Canada (CTAC).It offers an opportunity for K-12 students in Ottawa to show off their talents in Chinese language and culture, according to a spokesperson from the CTAC.The contest was organized by the non-profit CTAC and language schools in Ottawa.