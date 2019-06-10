Forum in Shanghai recommends eight sci-fi works that could be the next TV or film hit

A poster for Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth Photos: IC

With the popularity of sci-fi films such as the hugely successful The Wandering Earth on the rise in China, filmmakers are out looking for the next big novel or short story to adapt into the next major hit. On June 5, the first Shanghai Literary Films and Television Investigation Forum kicked off at the headquarters of the Shanghai Writers' Association, gathering together writers and TV and film producers under one roof to discuss the future of sci-fi in China.During the forum, the association and other sci-fi publishers recommended eight works of the genre that could possibly capture the attention of audiences in China.The first story to be discussed was Chinese author Cai Jun's Wanru Zuori (Just Like Yesterday), a short novel serialized in magazine Science Fiction World. In the novel, people can relive the past using special equipment."Everyone will forget many of the details of their memories as they grow up," said Cai at the forum."It's very satisfying for people when all the details from our memories are presented to us."Cai also noted that while such a device might lead to some mental and social problems, it would also prove to be very life changing.Author Geshuyi noted at the forum that his work Ruguo Shijie Zhiyou Nihewo (If the World had Only You and Me) doesn't have exciting stories centered on saving the world, but rather focuses on the portrayal of emotion after the end of the world. The post-apocalyptic story follows a 30-year-old office worker and a 6-year-old boy who may be the only survivors of a devastating earthquake.In Li Hongwei's Guowang Yu Shuqingshi (The King and Lyrical Poetry), people's way of communicating with each other is forever changed with the development of a brain implant that can capture and broadcast memories.Meng Jiajie, the content manager of Chinese digital reading platform Goodjam, discussed the story's advantages when it comes to being adapted for TV. "The novel portrays soft sci-fi, which is very easy for people to digest."Meng also praised Jia Yu's Shikong Mizhen (Mazy of Time and Space), noting that since each chapter focused on individual stories that would make it perfect for an episodic TV series.While reading sci-fi novels can prove daunting to some, TV and film's easy access and popularity make them great platforms to capture people's attention. While Hugo-award-winning Chinese sci-fi writer Liu Cixin was known to fans of the genre around the world, The Wandering Earth, currently the second-highest earning film in China with 4.6 billion yuan ($665.6 million), was enjoyed by audiences who have never picked up a sci-fi book.The success of Liu's work overseas and the film made audiences everywhere stand up and take notice, thus giving hope to the Chinese sci-fi industry and fans."Sci-fi literature is an important part of literature which has great influence in the world, Chinese sci-fi works should not be left behind," said Ma Wenyun, deputy chairman of the Shanghai Writers' Association.He also noted that the writers' association and other reading platforms have been investing greatly in sci-fi works, which means readers will have much to enjoy in the future.The association will also be holding two other forums during the rest of the year, one focused on suspense novels and the other children's works.