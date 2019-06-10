Air NZ to end staff tattoo ban

RELATED ARTICLES: New Zealand sees greatest number of new police following terror attack

Air New Zealand said Monday it was ending a long-­standing ban on staff having visible tattoos after facing criticism that the policy discriminated against Maori employees.Some New Zealanders with indigenous Maori heritage wear tattoos on their face or arms that represent their genealogy and are culturally sacred. But uniform rules at the national carrier restrict them from applying for roles such as flight attendant.Culture and rights advocates said the policy was discriminatory and noted that the airline draws on the Maori language in its marketing campaigns and uses a fern-like symbol, known as a "koru," in its logo and on the tail of its planes.Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the policy was being dropped and non-offensive tattoos would be allowed."It's clear that there is growing acceptance of tattoos in New Zealand, particularly as a means of cultural and individual expression," Luxon said.Tania Te Whenua, head of Te Whenua Law and Consulting which provides Maori cultural advice to organizations, said New Zealand companies, particularly those that profit from using Maori culture in international marketing campaigns, should respect the cultural rights of their staff.