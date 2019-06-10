Newspaper mistakenly prints Blues’ parade plan before potentially decisive Game 6

The St. Louis Blues are already considering where to hold their victory parade if they beat the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals, a letter from the club owner revealed Sunday.Blues owner Tom Stillman wrote the letter as part of a package of congratulatory ads and notices which were mistakenly printed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper just hours prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Blues and the Boston Bruins."Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you," Stillman wrote in a letter which appeared on the newspaper's digital edition before being taken down."All of us will remember where we were, what we did and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home. Each of us will have a library of memories to pass down for generations."Stillman said that the Blues' season "will go down as one of the most memorable championship campaigns in NHL history," and then mentioned a victory parade on St. Louis's famed Market Street. "We look forward to celebrating with you as we parade the Cup down Market Street."Among the advertisements was one from team sponsor Enterprise car rental, congratulating the Blues on "winning the Stanley Cup."The Blues have never won the Cup since becoming a franchise in 1967-68.