Door will only open wider to foreign companies: FM

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/10 22:08:41

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang File Photo: VCG







China's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied allegations that the Chinese government has threatened to retaliate against companies from the US and the UK over their decisions to cut supplies to Chinese telecom company Huawei, saying that China's door will open only wider to foreign businesses.



Asked at a routine press briefing about a meeting between Chinese officials and several global technology companies, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the ministry, said that he did not have information about the specific situation but maintained that such meetings between regulators and businesses operating in China are "normal."



The New York Times reported on Saturday that China's



Geng said on Monday that China continues to welcome foreign companies to invest in the Chinese market. "China's door will only open wider to the outside world and we will strive to continuously improve investment and the business environment and create a more beneficial and friendly environment for foreign companies," he said.





RELATED ARTICLES: China to attract more foreign investment into economic, technological development zones

Foreign investment still favors Chinese market: spokesperson

China to relax market access, opening up more to foreign investment China's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied allegations that the Chinese government has threatened to retaliate against companies from the US and the UK over their decisions to cut supplies to Chinese telecom company Huawei, saying that China's door will open only wider to foreign businesses.Asked at a routine press briefing about a meeting between Chinese officials and several global technology companies, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the ministry, said that he did not have information about the specific situation but maintained that such meetings between regulators and businesses operating in China are "normal."The New York Times reported on Saturday that China's National Development and Reform Commission , the country's top economic planner, held meetings with major technology companies including Microsoft and Dell from the US, Samsung from South Korea and ARM holdings from the UK to "warn" them of "dire consequences" if they cooperate with the US administration's ban on Huawei.Geng said on Monday that China continues to welcome foreign companies to invest in the Chinese market. "China's door will only open wider to the outside world and we will strive to continuously improve investment and the business environment and create a more beneficial and friendly environment for foreign companies," he said.