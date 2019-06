Employees arrange goods at the YXE booth at the 1st China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday. The Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe rail line connects the wholesale city of Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province with Madrid, the capital of Spain. The value of Spanish exports to Yiwu grew to $10.1 million in 2017 from a mere $1.6 million in 2014, according to a Xinhua News Agency report in May. Photo: VCG