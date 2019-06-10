China continues to help with other countries’ electricity needs

A quad-rotor drone is controlled by the electricity workers to check ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transmission lines in central China's Hunan Province, on October 20, 2015. For the first time, Hunan Branch of the State Grid Corporation of China use the quad-rotor drone equipped with infrared camera to inspect its UHV power transmission lines. Photo: Xinhua

A recent report showing 840 million people living without electricity in the world, including about 90 million in India, sparked heated discussions on Chinese social media, with many hailing China's efforts in infrastructure construction.A report released recently showed the number of people living without electricity dropping to roughly 840 million in 2017 from 1.2 billion in 2010, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).India, Bangladesh and Kenya are among countries that made the most progress. About 7 percent of India's population, which is about 1.3 billion, lived without electricity in 2017, the report said.Despite the progress, the report warned that 650 million people around the world will still be left without access to electricity in 2030.Chinese netizens hailed the country's efforts in infrastructure construction to cover every resident. The report showed the entire country has been covered by electricity since 2010.Many netizens said on Sina Weibo that, in their village, no matter how remote the families are, the local electricity bureau will try to provide them with power.Analysts said that China's efforts and experiences in electricity development are valuable to other countries.As China's state-owned electric utility giant, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has actively participated in assisting countries like Brazil, Portugal, Italy and Greece operate power grids and energy networks under the Belt and Road Initiative.For example, in April, a SGCC project was put into operation in Brazil. This reportedly longest transmission line in South America has not only solved the problem of long-distance electricity transmission in Brazil, but also created 16,000 jobs and $7.47 billion in tax revenue.Zhang Jiazhe, a professor at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the SGCC's moves are more than just overcoming electricity shortage in these countries. They would also help promote infrastructure construction, investment and electricity transmission technology.