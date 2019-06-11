Inheritor of Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance in E China's Shandong

Trainees perform Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance at the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. Long Xuemei was recognized in 2018 as the inheritor of Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance, a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Shandong. Not only does Long have the traditional Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance innovated, but also she trained over 2,000 people, some of whom are performing the dance for tourists at the Taierzhuang ancient town. (Photo: Xinhua)

Trainees perform Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance at the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Long Xuemei teaches trainees to perform Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Trainees practice leg pressing in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Long Xuemei teaches trainees to perform Lu'nan Flower Drum Dance in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Long Xuemei (R) puts on makeup for a trainee at the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)