Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia kicks off in E China

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)
A visitor tries a medical device for hand rehabilitation during the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)
A staff member (R) works at a booth during the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)