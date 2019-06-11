Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia kicks off in E China

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries a medical device for hand rehabilitation during the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (R) works at a booth during the Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) at Qingdao World Expo City in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) opened on Monday in the coastal city of Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong Province.Themed with "Universal Health Coverage," "Innovation" and "Health in All Policies," the three-day forum will focus on Internet plus healthcare, the industrial transformation of technology innovations, traditional medicine and the development of the health service industry.Aimed at enhancing exchanges and cooperation in the field of health, the forum includes 28 sub-forums, four roadshows of innovative projects and the Global Health Expo.On Monday morning, BFA Secretary General Li Baodong, Shandong Province's Vice Governor Sun Jiye and conference chairperson Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, former director general of the WHO, attended the opening ceremony of the expo."Health-related industries have become one of the fastest growing sunrise industries. Countries all over the world attach great importance to health issues," said Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun during the forum's press conference."We hope that through our efforts we can build more consensus and promote more actions in the field of health for the common development of Asia and the world," she added.Launched by BFA in 2018, GHF is among China's first top-level platforms in the field of public health. More than 2,000 delegates from more than 50 countries and regions will attend the forum.