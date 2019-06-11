Liujiang River in S China's Guangxi sees 1st flood peak this year

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows Honghua Hydropower Station in Yufeng District of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to downpours in the upper reach of the Liujiang River, the first flood peak of the river arrived in Liuzhou on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows Liujiang River in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to downpours in the upper reach of the Liujiang River, the first flood peak of the river arrived in Liuzhou on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

