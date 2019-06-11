Three newly-built bridges over Fenhe River open to public in Taiyuan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/11 10:07:00

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Yingbin Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Jinyang Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Jinyang Bridge overthe Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Tongda Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Yingbin Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

