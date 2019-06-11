Three newly-built bridges over Fenhe River open to public in Taiyuan

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Yingbin Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Jinyang Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2019 shows the Tongda Bridge over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Three newly-built bridges over the Fenhe River have recently opened to the public in Taiyuan. (Photo: Xinhua)

