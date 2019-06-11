Farmers busy collecting honey in north China's Hebei

Farmers check beehives in Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. Farmers are busy collecting honey in Jingxing County as the vitex, an important honey plant, starts to produce nectar in early June. (Photo: Xinhua)

