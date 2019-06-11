PBC withdraws 50 bln yuan from market

RELATED ARTICLES: PBC boosts liquidity with open market operations

China's central bank drained 50 billion yuan (about 7.25 billion US dollars) from the financial system Tuesday, with more reverse repos maturing than conducted.The People's Bank of China (PBC) injected 10 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.55 percent, with 60 billion yuan of reverse repos maturing, leading to a net withdrawal of 50 billion yuan.A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.China will keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.