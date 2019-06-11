Anhui witnesses on-going improvement of natural environment

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019 shows the scenery of Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. Anhui Province is located in east China with the Yangtze River, Huaihe River and Xin'an River running through. Huaibei Plain, Jianghuai Hilly Land and Wannan Mountainous Area also contribute to the province's various landscapes. Anhui has made great efforts in ecological development and always been vigorously searching for the harmony between man and nature over years. The province has seen on-going improvement of natural environment in water quality and forest coverage. As an ecological model of Anhui Province, the Wannan area well combines beautiful scenery with brilliant culture. The white walls and black tiles of local buildings have grown into a cultural icon of the region. From June 9 to 11, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition will display Anhui's achievements in ecological development with an Anhui Day theme event. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2019 shows scenery of the Qiyunshan Scenic area in Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2017 shows the scenery of Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows Yuezhao, or Moon Pool, in Hongcun Village scenic spot in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province.

Tourists visit the Anhui Garden during the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2019.