Scenery of lotus flower in China

A dragonfly perches on a lotus flower in Liulang Township, Wuhu County of east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists admire lotus flowers in Xiwan Village, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A bird perches on a lotus flower in Xiwan Village, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist paints lotus flowers in Xiwan Village, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)