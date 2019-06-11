Shanghai to build ‘hydrogen energy harbor’ and create industrial chain for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Shanghai city plans to build a world-class "hydrogen energy harbor" in its Jiading district, the center of its automobile industry, to cultivate a sound industrial chain for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCV), media reports said Tuesday.The hydrogen energy harbor will form an industrial cluster in a planned space of 2.15 square kilometers, with a production value of 50 billion yuan ($7.23 billion) annually, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The automobile industry center in Shanghai possesses a favorable conditions for the HFCV industry, said the report, adding that Shanghai will also help to establish a special fund for HFCV and improve the industry's financial service system.Jiading district launched 20 supporting measures including assistance with new business development, promotion of scientific and technological innovation, financial support and others, which covers the entire HFCV industrial chain, Shanghai-based news outlet Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.In addition, China's first commercial operating hydrogen refueling station will also be unveiled in Jiading, and more than six of them will be built in the region in 2019.Hydrogen energy is considered a clean source of energy due to its environmentally friendly and renewable features, and China plans to obtain 2 million HFCVs by 2030, Xinhua said.