J-10 fighter jets take off simultaneously for sorties

Source:China Military Online Published: 2019/6/11 13:48:28

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform last minute inspections after closing the canopy of their J-10 figjhter jet prior to a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off simultaneously for a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

An airman assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command pilots his J-10 fighter jet to taxi on the runway during a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus