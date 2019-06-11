J-10 fighter jets take off simultaneously for sorties

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform last minute inspections after closing the canopy of their J-10 figjhter jet prior to a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off simultaneously for a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

An airman assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command pilots his J-10 fighter jet to taxi on the runway during a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a training sortie on June 6, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)