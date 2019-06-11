Basketball court built inside Karst cave in Guizhou

A view of a basketball court built inside a Karst cave in Xinchun Village, Nayong County, Guizhou Province. The basketball court was built with governmental subsidies as well as donations from local residents. It opened last December after it was equipped with an auditorium. (Photo: China News Service)

