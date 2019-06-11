Chinese top legislator meets Austrian federal council president

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), meets with Austrian Federal Council President Ingo Appe in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Austrian Federal Council President Ingo Appe here on Monday, calling for more cooperation between the two countries.Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said leaders of the two countries established China-Austria friendly strategic partnership in April last year, which has charted the development of relations between the two countries.President Xi Jinping recently systematically explained the initiative of enhancing international development cooperation and called for joint efforts in creating an open and pluralistic world economy, a happy society that is inclusive and benefits all and a beautiful homeland with harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, said Li, adding that President Xi has declared China's position and proposition of further expanding high-level opening-up, cementing common development and human progress.China has been and will continue to enhance friendly cooperation with Austria, so as to benefit the two countries and the two peoples, he said.Appe said the Austrian side stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the NPC, facilitate practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and make joint efforts to cope with global challenges including climate change.