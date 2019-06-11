Car consumed by flames on Highway 5 in Linda-a-Velha, Portugal

A car is consumed by flames on Highway 5 (A5) which connects Lisbon and Cascais, in Linda-a-Velha, Oeiras, Portugal, on June 10, 2019. The firemen had no record of any injuries as a result of the accident. (Photo: Xinhua)

