Xi congratulates Tokayev on election as Kazakh president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the president of the Central Asian country.
In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors with mutual trust and sincerity and comprehensive strategic partners of win-win cooperation.
Currently, bilateral relations keep running at a high level and enjoy broad prospects with fruitful results achieved in the joint construction of the Belt and Road
and with a lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind, said the Chinese president.
Xi added that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kazakhstan ties, adding that he is willing to establish a close contact with Tokayev in carrying forward bilateral relations with steady progress.