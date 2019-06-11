Beijing builds 4,300 5G stations in core areas

RELATED ARTICLES: China vows openness in 5G race

Beijing has built 4,300 5G base stations in the city's urban core areas and iconic buildings, the Beijing Youth Daily reported Tuesday.As of the end of May, the capital city has launched pre-commercial 5G services in the administrative areas for Beijing's sub-center, the new airport, the International Horticultural Exhibition, test venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tiananmen Square and the main artery, Chang'an Avenue.By 2021, the city's core zones, including the central business district, innovation centers and economic-technological development area, will have 5G network coverage, said the newspaper citing the municipal communication bureau.Beijing has delivered 5,983 5G base stations to three telecommunications operators at the end of last month.