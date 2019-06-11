Chinese economy fares steadily ahead amid uncertainties

China's General Administration of Customs announced on Monday that the country's foreign trade in goods rose 4.1 percent year on year in the first five months of this year to 12 trillion yuan (about 1.76 trillion U.S. dollars). On the same day, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that China saw nearly 96 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which ended on Sunday, up 7.7 percent from the same period last year. And tourism revenues have surpassed 39 billion yuan (about 5.7 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year.

Stacks of containers wait to be shipped abroad at the port of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, June 10, 2019. Photo: IC

