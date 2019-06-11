China renews blue alert for rainstorms

RELATED ARTICLES: China renews blue alert for heavy rain

China's meteorological authority continued a blue alert for heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.Rainstorms are expected to hit parts of Guizhou, Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Fujian, Taiwan and Gansu, the National Meteorological Center said.Some southern regions will experience torrential rains, with precipitation up to 150 mm in parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Taiwan.The center advised local governments to keep alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain and recommended outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas.China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.