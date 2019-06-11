Chinese celebrity's Weibo account blocked after criticizing Huawei

Luo Yufeng. Photo: VCG

The Weibo account of Chinese internet celebrity Luo Yufeng, known as Fengjie, was apparently blocked late Monday night, leading Net users to cheer and speculate that it might have had something to do with her previous post in which she called for the closure of China's telecommunication giant Huawei."Huawei should have collapsed," Fengjie posted on her Weibo account on May 20 this year, which she later deleted.Fengjie's post enraged many Chinese Net users who said she was only seeking attention by attacking Huawei, which is in the center of the tech cold war the US wages against China due to the later's growing strength in the area.Chinese consumers have been throwing their support behind Huawei since the US has ramped up pressure on the Chinese tech firm and attempted to cut it off from US suppliers by putting it on a blacklist.Fengjie has also been blocked from purchasing a phone from one of China's largest electronic goods retail stores."Suning will never sell any phone to Luo Yufeng at any platform online and offline… we stand with Huawei," the official Weibo account of Suning, one of China's biggest retailers wrote.It was unclear whether the blockage of her Weibo had anything to do with her comment on Huawei. Calls to the Weibo content administration department went unanswered on Tuesday. Weibo has been cleansing its platform by blocking or removing posts that spread harmful information about current politics.Chinese Net users seemed overjoyed to see her disappear from Weibo, claiming she deserved to have her account blocked."That is a good news! She should have been blocked much earlier," said Net user Wenhua on Monday."A noisy and grandstanding clown, she should disappear from public sight," said another.Among the first batch of Chinese online celebrities, Fengjie first drew public attention in 2008, when she distributed 1,300 leaflets in Shanghai seeking a husband who must meet extremely high qualifications.She has long been known for making exaggerated and absurd comments.Global Times