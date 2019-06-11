Chinese mainland supports HKSAR government's move to amend extradition bill

The Chinese mainland opposes the interference of foreign forces in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong and supports the regional government's move to amend the extradition bill, the Chinese foreign ministry stressed on Tuesday, opposing US' "wrong and irresponsible" comments.
The affairs in Hong Kong are China's domestic affairs; no other country, organization or individual has the right to interfere, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
In response to Hong Kong's move to amend laws, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters Monday that the US was gravely concerned about proposed amendments to Hong Kong laws, and that the amendments "could undermine Hong Kong's autonomy" and "damage Hong Kong's business environment."
Geng urged the US to hold an impartial view on Hong Kong's amendment, and to stop interfering in China's domestic affairs.
China has repeatedly expressed its stance on the issue, said Geng, noting that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has already heard opinions from the public on amending the extradition law and has made two drafts. The Chinese central government will continue to firmly support the regional government's move to amend the law.
He said that since Hong Kong returned to the People's Republic of China, the policies of "one country two systems" and people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong have been fully implemented. The rights and freedom of Hong Kong people are fully guaranteed and Hong Kong continues to be listed as one of the freest economies and most competitive region in the world.
After many protesters took to Hong Kong streets on Sunday night to voice their opposition to the amendments of an extradition bill, Geng also made a similar remark on Monday.
HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Monday that the Hong Kong government will not withdraw the extradition bill, but vowed to further explain its purpose to ease public concerns, Radio Television Hong Kong reported on Monday.
Global Times