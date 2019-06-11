Death toll rises to 4 in China steel factory blast

The death toll has risen to four in a gas pipe explosion at a steel factory in the city of Nanchang, capital of eastern China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.Six people who were injured in the accident are still receiving treatment, according to Nanchang's emergency management bureau.The accident occurred on May 29 at the Fangda special steel company. One person was killed on the spot, and one of the victims died the following day due to severe burns.Jiangxi's safety watchdog has criticized Fangda for neglecting its duty to ensure the safety of its employees and the public, citing that 10 accidents that caused casualties have occurred in the company since 2016.An investigation is ongoing.