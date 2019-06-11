Zarif: Trump's economic war cause of all tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message pointed to his frank talks with his German counterpart, saying Trump's economic war is the cause of all tensions.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials on preserving Iran nuclear deal.



Maas' visit to Iran has been drawn under limelight of the media and political observers regardless of his earlier visits to the three other West Asian countries.



Earlier, Maas reiterated support by three European states for the Iranian nuclear deal, saying that the European Union is trying to compensate for the vacuum of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and this issue is to uphold the nuclear deal.



The high-ranking German official said that "we are having tough talk today on how to proceed the JCPOA. The position of the three European countries is to support the JCPOA. Of course, we cannot have a miracle, but we are trying to keep it up and, in this framework, we try to set up and run the INSTEX in the form of three European countries and beyond".