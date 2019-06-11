Iranian artists, most well-known in world of handicrafts

Iranian arts and handicrafts have been celebrated as unique since the ancient time of the Silk Road till today that the Persian silk rugs have special place among the world masterpieces.



'Handicraft' might sound a normal term, the most distinctive feature of the human being mastered with creative hands and thumbs.



The master's finger means the skill to create something by hand , an ornament of a beautiful piece of art. This way, the term handcraft becomes a fancy feature of the human being.



Sometimes, this was the colors that linked the humans and the nature. When the emergence of rugs is considered, it can be seen that splashing colorful materials amounted to rugs. The colors were sometimes used in patterns, and replaced by wool when the human initiated using wool.



Iran, since the ancient times, has been among the very pioneers of handicraft. In the past, when Iranians did not have any idea of the lucrative industry of oil, they would made money via selling their arts and their handicraft to other civilizations.



What was precious to all lands along the ancient silk road, was the things that were made in Persia, such as the metallic containers made in Zanjan, the Iranian northwestern city.



Handicraft in Iran is a part of national identity. The style of an Iranian life is so intertwined with handicraft and art. In the country, each and every provinces or regions are associated with a specific art which is best manifested in handicraft of that region.



The reputation of Iran's handicraft, like the ancient time, has gone beyond the geographical borders. Today, Persian arts are admired all over the world. Even the most hawkish politicians of the world in the White House are enchanted by the charms of the Persian silk rug.