Rouhani: EU should withstand US economic terrorism against Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Europe should withstand the US economic terrorism against Iran and fulfill its commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



He made the remarks in a meeting with the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas late on Monday.



"The US withdrawal from the JCPOA has had nothing, but adverse impact on interaction among the countries and regional stability," President Rouhani said.



Referring to friendly and cordial ties between Iran and Germany, the Iranian president said that Iran is resolved to promote political and economic relations with the EU states, particularly Germany.



"If EU states maintain that JCPOA benefits Iran and EU ties as well as regional stability and peace, it should take practical steps to save the deal," he said.



"The US is moving on track of economic terrorism with its oppressive sanctions," he said, noting that those blocking access to medicine and food should be countered.



Pointing to the promises of three European states over the past year to abide by the deal and take actions to make up for the US exit from the JCPOA, Rouhani said that EU did not take serious action in this respect



"We should first clarify sources of tension and then find suitable solutions to overcome problems," he said.



JCPOA is major step in line with regional stability and security, he said wondering how one can take steps in line with regional stability when the US walks away from the deal and other parties do not fulfill the parts under the agreement.



Noting that the claim that Iran is seeking to build nuclear bomb is wrong from the basis, Rouhani reiterated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 15 reports.



Maas, for his part, described Iran-Germany relations as friendly and long-standing, stressing the need for further efforts to help boost bilateral ties.



Expressing concern over escalation of tensions in the region due to recent developments, he said, "We and the EU are seeking to reduce tensions in the region and will spare no effort in this respect."



Maas condemned the US withdrawal from the JCPOA as wrong, saying that Germany is widely at odds with the US policies regarding Iran and tries to maintain JCPOA in cooperation with other EU states, France and Britain in particular.



Referring to Europe's attempts to launch INSTEX, Maas said that the EU is struggling to maintain and promote economic relations with Iran.



"Iran's adherence to its commitments under the nuclear deal after the US walked away from the deal a year ago is indicative of the country's intelligent and statesmanlike leadership in the international scene," he said.



He also reiterated that anybody who is familiar with Iran's history knows well that strategy of maximum pressure against Iran will never work and that's for the same reason that the EU is seeking to save the JCPOA.