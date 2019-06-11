Royal decree makes Thai junta chief PM

Junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha formally became Thailand's 29th prime minister Tuesday after a royal endorsement, completing a long transformation from soldier to civilian leader and vowing love, unity and compassion."I will promote a peaceful environment for a unified society based on love, unity and compassion," Prayut said after the royal decree was read out at Government House.Moments before his remarks he knelt before a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, clasping his hands together in a wai and bowing several times.The Royal Gazette on Tuesday publicized the royal appointment of Prayut as prime minister after he was voted for the top post of government in a joint house-senate meeting last week.A total of 500 MPs and senators voted Prayut for prime minister, compared to 244 votes for Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.Prayut has retained his power under solid support from a 19-party alliance led by the Palang Pracharath Party, following the March 24 election.He has yet to set up a maximum of 36 cabinet ministers including himself.Upon the royal appointment, Prayut released a statement to assure that he will listen to the voice of the people while fulfilling his duty of eradicating corruption, reducing inequality and elevating the welfare of the people, especially those in agricultural and commercial sectors.He also promised to protect the monarchy.