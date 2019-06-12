Kyrgyz residents welcome Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at Manas International Airport in Bishkek on Wednesday. Xi arrived in Bishkek Wednesday for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese living Bishkek welcome President Xi Jinping’s visit to Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday. Photo: Liu Xin/GT

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The photo shows the national flags of China and Kyrgyzstan outside Manas International Airport. Photo: People’s Daily

