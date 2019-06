Kim Yo-jong (right), sister of North Korean leader Kim Jon-un, delivers a message of condolence on her brother's behalf to Chung Eui-yong (left), South Korea's top national security advisor, at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on Wednesday. The first high-level contact between the two countries in months came after the death of former South Korean first lady Lee He-ho aged 96 on Monday. Lee was the wife of former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung. Photo: AFP