HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
World extends far beyond the US and West
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/13 7:41:38
As trade protectionism and unilateralism are bringing unprecedented impacts to free trade and multilateralism, the BRI and the SCO show their outstanding value. One day in the future, the world will sincerely appreciate China's efforts.
Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES:
World extends far beyond the US and West
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus