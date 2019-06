Construction is underway at the Dongjiakou Port crude oil receiving facility in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province on Tuesday. The facility, the second at the port, will be able to accommodate oil tankers with a displacement of 300,000 tons. Dongjiakou Port will have a throughput of 50 million tons per year after the new facility becomes operational. In 2018, China was the world’s largest crude oil and natural gas importer. (Photo: VCG)

