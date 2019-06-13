DPRK leader sends condolence message to family of Lee Hee-ho, wife of former president of S. Korea

Kim Jong-un
, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Wednesday sent a condolence message and a wreath to the family of Lee Hee-ho, wife of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
It said Kim Yo-jong, younger sister of the DPRK leader, conveyed the message and sent a wreath to the south side of Panmunjom Wednesday afternoon.
Present there from the south side were Jong Ui Yong, chief of the State Security Office of the Blue House and some other officials.
"The dedication and efforts made by Lee Hee-ho for the reconciliation and unity of the nation and the peace and reunification of the country while going through all trials and hardships together with ex-President Kim Dae-jung serve as a valuable foundation for the present trend of the North-South relations toward the independent reunification, peace and prosperity, and all the fellow countrymen will always cherish it," KCNA quoted the message as saying.
Lee, who passed away on Monday, was born in 1922 and had served as chairwoman of the Kim Dae-jung Peace Center, which was founded by her husband to promote inter-Korean reconciliation and fight global poverty.
Lee accompanied her husband to Pyongyang in 2000 for the first inter-Korean summit with then top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong II, father of the current leader Kim Jong-un.