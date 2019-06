Overview of Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan

Photo taken on April 13, 2019 shows a parterre in downtown area of Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2019 shows the Nurek lake in Tajikistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit Hisor Fortress, west of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 13, 2019 shows the National Museum in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vendor sells dried fruits and nuts in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 11, 2019 shows the Rudaki Park in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

People display traditional food in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, April 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take selfies at the Khatlon region, 70 km from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, April 12, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)