Tajik edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" released in Dushanbe

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/13





The event, jointly held by the Chinese State Council Information Office, China International Publishing Group and the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan, was attended by senior government officials of both countries on Tuesday.



Tajik President Emomali Rahmon congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the publication of the book in a letter, which was read by First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said at the event.



Rahmon noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi, China has achieved great accomplishments in social and economic as well as scientific and technological fields, while having notable achievements and prestige in the international arena.



The book will help the Tajik people better understand China, President Xi's philosophy of governing the country and China's development path, he said.



The Tajik president also expressed confidence that Xi's upcoming visit to Tajikistan will inject new impetus into efforts to further consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said in an address that Rahmon's letter fully embodies his appreciation and recognition of Xi's idea on the governance of China and reflects the sincere friendship between the two peoples.



With a comprehensive and systematic interpretation of the major theoretical and practical issues of China's development in the new era, the book will help promote the pragmatic cooperation between China and Tajikistan in the areas of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.



Following the launching ceremony, experts and scholars of the two countries held in-depth discussions on the book at the seminar.



Present at the event were around 200 people from China and Tajikistan.



Last week, the Kyrgyz edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was released at the presidential residence in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.



Chinese President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on June 12-16, during which he will attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek and the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

