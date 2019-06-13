Remarks of the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada on the Canadian side's statement on the Hong Kong SAR government's amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance

Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. No other country, organization or individual has the right to interfere in. Recently, some people from the Canadian government made irresponsible and erroneous comments on the Hong Kong SAR government's amendment to the ordinance and other Hong Kong affairs. We deplore and firmly oppose this.Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the "One Country, Two Systems" policy has been faithfully implemented. Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms have been fully guaranteed. Hong Kong has been consistently rated by many international institutions as one of the freest economies and most competitive regions in the world. These achievements are not to be discredited by any external forces.No country should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries on the grounds of caring for its expatriates. Canada also has many foreign expatriates. What really affects Hong Kong's business confidence and international reputation is not the amendment of the ordinance, but those acts of violence, which have been incited by external forces and damage social peace and disregard the law. The amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance by the Hong Kong SAR government is a normal legislative act. If the Canadian side really respects the rule of law and really hopes that Hong Kong will remain prosperous and stable, it should support the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR in advancing the amendment to the ordinance in accordance with the law, rather than encourage or support riot-makers in obstructing and undermining the legislative activities of the SAR government. We urge the Canadian side to exercise caution in its words and deeds, stop intervening in the normal legislative process of the Hong Kong SAR, and stop in whatever form interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic affairs.