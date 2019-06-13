Learning Chinese

X-Men: Dark PhoenixX战警：黑凤凰(X zhànjǐnɡ: hēi fènɡhuánɡ)1. The mind is a fragile thing. It takes only the slightest to tip in the wrong direction.理智是脆弱的东西。只要稍微轻轻拍打,它就会转向错误的方向。(lǐzhì shì cuìruò de dōnɡxī. zhǐyào shāowēi qīnɡqinɡ pāidǎ, tā jiùhuì zhuǎnxiànɡ cuòwù de fānɡxiànɡ.)2. Whatever happened there made her stronger.无论那里发生了什么都使她变得更强。(wúlùn nàlǐ fāshēnɡ le shénme dōushǐ tā biàndé ɡènɡqiánɡ.)3. When I lose control, bad things happen to people I love.当我失去控制的时候,我爱的人就会倒霉。(dānɡwǒ shīqù kònɡzhì de shíhòu, wǒ àide rén jiùhuì dǎoméi.)4. Sometimes, we want to believe people are something that they are not. And by the time we realize who they are, it's too late.有时,我们认为的一个人的样子并不是他本来面目。等我们意识到他们是谁,已经太晚了。(yǒushí, wǒmen rènwéi de yíɡè rén de yànɡzi bìnɡ búshì tā běnlái miànmù. děnɡ wǒmen yìshí dào tāmen shìshuí, yǐjīnɡ tàiwǎn le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT