Chinese stage designer wins in best lighting at Prague Quadrennial

At the ongoing 14th Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space, Chinese stage designer Zhou Zhengping won the Award of Best Lighting Design with his work on Yue Opera Peach Blossom Fan.The Quadrennial is the world's largest and the most prestigious performance design event, also known as the "Olympics of stage design."The 14th Quadrennial, with the theme Imagination, Transformation and Memory, attracted exhibitors from more than 60 countries and regions.The stage design of Yue Opera Peach Blossom Fan is characterized with simplicity and elegance, and full of implications.Its lighting design tries to be expressive and poetic."This is a poetic, magical, complex lighting design that plays a powerful role in bringing out the drama," said the jury when delivering the award to Zhou Zhengping.At this year's Quadrennial, the Chinese delegation organized by the China Institute of Stage Design brought their works to the exhibition in five units: National and Regional Exhibition, Student Exhibition, Fragment Exhibition, Architectural Exhibition and Publication Exhibition.The 11-day long Quadrennial is scheduled to end on Sunday.