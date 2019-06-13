Jury to decide on death penalty for accused man in missing scholar case

The trial of Brendt Christensen, the American man accused of the abduction and murder of Zhang Yingying, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois, has kicked off, with the jury to decide on whether he gets the death sentence.Media were stunned when George Taseff, Christensen's attorney, said, "He did it" in a Peoria federal courtroom on Wednesday, clarifying that his responsibility for his client is to focus on sentencing, instead of denying the charges levelled against him.With six alternate jurors, the jury must now decide on whether to sentence Christensen to death, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011. Christensen will become the first defendant in the state to face the federal death penalty since then.Even though more than 20 states have abolished death penalty, the US Department of Justice seeks capital punishment for a small number of cases. Christensen is one such case. US law allows federal government agencies to seek capital punishment for major offenders.Taseff filed a new motion, claiming that Christensen's ex-girlfriend, known as TB, who wore a wire for the FBI to capture incriminating statements, has mental health problems. The motion says that proof of her psychological treatments between July and December 2017 costing more than $500 directly affected her ability, credibility and reliability, and requested the disclosure of TB's treatment records.Three days after Zhang's disappearance on June 9, 2017, investigators sought TB's assistance on June 16.TB then wore a wiretap device to record eight conversations, which helped the police arrest Christensen, who bragged about how Zhang resisted when being attacked.A lawyer for Zhang's family said they hope that the trial will reach a conclusion, Chinese news site haiwainet.cn reported Wednesday. The trial's conviction phase is expected to be completed by June 28.