Physics or camera? Traffic police determine professor's not responsible for fender bender

A physics professor in East China on Monday gave traffic police a two-page report that included complicated equations and diagrams proving he didn't cause a traffic accident.Police were a little baffled by the physics in the report and instead used their usual tool: surveillance video.Professor Sun, 73, was driving a black SUV and making a right turn when he got involved in a fender bender with a taxi.Sun's report to the traffic police included detailed calculations showing what happened according to the laws of physics, Jiangsu Television reported.Sun used several factors, showing the velocity of the two vehicles and reaction times to prove that he was driving properly and it was the taxi driver who caused the accident.Police officers were awed by Sun's calculation, but they turned to more direct evidence - video from a nearby surveillance camera."I didn't understand his calculation, but the camera shows he's right," a police officer told Jiangsu TV.The incident amused many Net users with one jokingly suggesting the officer must have been reminded of his painful high school years fighting with physics.Jiangsu TV