Maracana or Never?

Neymar of Brazil warms up prior to their friendly match against Qatar at Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on June 5. Photo: VCG

Embarrassment

Redemption

There are those that wonder if there is a curse on the Brazilian men's soccer team on home soil. The record five-time winners of the FIFA World Cup have struggled when hosting tournaments, most recently with the World Cup in 2014.They were expected to win then but crashed out in the semifinal, the 7-1 scoreline of their defeat to Germany still weighing heavy to this day.That game in Belo Horizonte was a catastrophe and it signaled the end of Dunga as boss of the Selecao. He was replaced by Tite, who ripped that squad apart to bring in players, such as those that had served him so well as Corinthians manager.Several of 2014's 23 have never pulled on the famous canary yellow shirt again but for all the changes one thing has been constant - the over-reliance on Neymar.The Paris St-Germain man was the team's talisman in 2014 before being injured in the quarterfinal against Colombia after a knee in the back from Camilo Zuniga.Neymar was stretchered off and with it were carried the hopes of a nation. There was to be no dream final in Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium, no sixth world title and no exorcism of the 1950 final.In that World Cup, Brazil were both hosts and favorites, with the tag looking a safe bet as they reached the last game of the only World Cup to be decided by a group stage rather than a final. They just needed to avoid defeat to Uruguay to win.Nearly 200,000 people watched the visitors win 2-1 in a game described as a national embarrassment - one that was unmatched until 2014.They get a chance to avenge the 7-1 in some sense with the Copa America over the next month as Brazil host the South American championship's 46th edition.There are players who have delevoped a taste for silverware, with many winning trophies with their club's again this season. Manchester City's Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson won a domestic treble in England, with Liverpool's Alisson and Roberto Firmino pushing them all the way in the English Premier League. The Liverpool pair consoled themselves by winning the UEFA Champions League, of course.Alex Sandro won the Italian title with ­Juventus, while Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Arthur won the Spanish top flight with Barcelona. Even young David Neres won a league and cup double with Ajax in the Netherlands.Neres, with three caps is the least experienced outfield player in the squad - only one-cap reserve keeper Cassio has fewer - but is part of a group of young players called up this summer.Also 22 are Arthur at Barcelona, Everton striker Richarlison and Man City's Jesus. ­Milan's Lucas Paqueta and Porto's Eder Militao are both a year younger.At the opposite end, the two most experienced players in the squad are the PSG pair of Thiago Silva and Dani Alves. The latter, who will add to his 109 caps this month, is now 36 and is the only surviving member of the 2007 Copa America-winning squad.As ever, the squad is made up largely of players based overseas with the only exceptions being Gremio's Everton and Fagner and Cassio with Corinthians. The Corinthians duo will be back at their club's home stadium in both Brazil's tournament opener against Bolivia on June 15 and when they return to the Arena Corinthians for their final group game against Peru on June 22. In the meantime they travel to Salvador's Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, the home of Bahia, to face Venezuela on June 18.The hope will be that this Copa America echoes the previous four times that Brazil has hosted the tournament, where they won it on each occasion, rather than their World Cup hosting experiences.Brazil go into the tournament as favorites despite Neymar being ruled out after he injured his ankle in a warm-up game against Qatar. Now, without their star player, Tite's side must finally look for another hero.If they can carry on where they left off with their pre-tournament friendlies then they will be fine.Without the PSG star, the side won their final preparation game against Honduras 7-0. The goals were shared around, too. Gabriel Jesus hit a brace and there were goals from Silva, Neres, Coutinho, Firmino and Richarlison to give belief that the collective can make up for their missing individual.What yet stands in their way is another individual, and one regarded by many as the best to ever play the game.Lionel Messi's Argentina are looking for their own redemption in Brazil. They reached the final of the 2014 World Cup before losing to an extra time goal.How they would love to be at the Maracana on July 15 and another 90 minutes away from winning silverware in the home of their greatest rivals.Victory would silence the only lingering doubts over Messi's career - that he has not won on the international stage - and he has arguably reached new heights with Barcelona this season.But if not Messi and Argentina - who are in group B with Colombia, Paraguay and invited Asian champions Qatar - there are others who want the trophy for their own.Record 15-time winners Uruguay and holders Chile - who won the last two tournaments - are in group C with Ecuador and the other invited team, Japan.The weight of history is everywhere. Brazil's new Nike home kit designed for this year's Copa America is inspired by the World Cup 1950 shirts while that famous yellow is matched with a white change strip based on the one worn at the 1919 Copa America, which Brazil hosted and won.The question this month is which part of their history will Brazil recreate?